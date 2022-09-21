Employee Injured by Stray Bullet in Deadly Double Shooting Outside Bar

A bar employee was struck by stray gunfire when someone shot and killed a man outside of the Lawncrest business Wednesday night, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened on the 3800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:32 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and in both of his legs, Small said. Officers took him to the hospital where he died about a ten minutes later.

A worker, 28, who was outside taking his break, was struck in the hip by a stray bullet, according to Small. Someone took him to the hospital in a private vehicle and he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, police said.

A couple hours earlier, a man was shot during an argument that turned physical on South 20th Street in Center City. He was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Entering Wednesday, at least 390 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to police. That's up 1% from last year, which wound up the deadliest on record.