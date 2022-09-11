Man Shot, Killed in Southwest Philadelphia

A man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the head on the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said they didn't find any shell casings at the scene.

Heavy downpours at the time of the shooting may have washed evidence into storm pipes, according to police.

As of Sunday night no arrest had been made.

A half hour earlier in West Philadelphia, a 13-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the groin, police said.

Investigators said they believe the teen had the gun in either his waistband or pocket when it discharged.

It happened at 58th and Vine streets at about 4 p.m., Philadelphia police said. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Entering Sunday, there were at least 376 homicides in Philadelphia this year, up 2% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

At least 158 of Philadelphia's shooting victims are children – about 12% of all shooting victims in 2022 -- according to the city controller's office.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.