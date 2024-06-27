Philadelphia

Man shot, killed in South Philadelphia, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A man is dead after a shooting in South Philadelphia Wednesday night.

At 8:37 p.m. police responded to the 2200 block of S. 23rd Street for a shooting incident, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A 21-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:16 p.m., according to the police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

This deadly shooting took place just hours after another in North Philly on Wednesday where a man also died.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Wawa Welcome America Jun 18

What's happening today at Wawa Welcome America festival: Rocky Movie Night, Hoagie Day

NBC10 First Alert Weather Jun 25

First Alert: Damaging winds, intense storms expected in parts of Philly area

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us