Man shot, killed in South Philadelphia, police say

A man is dead after a shooting in South Philadelphia Wednesday night.

At 8:37 p.m. police responded to the 2200 block of S. 23rd Street for a shooting incident, police said.

A 21-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:16 p.m., according to the police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

This deadly shooting took place just hours after another in North Philly on Wednesday where a man also died.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.