Man Shot in Head While Sitting in Car With 3-Year-Old Boy

A man was shot in front of a 3-year-old boy while sitting in a car near a Dunkin’ on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville, Philadelphia police said. A teenager was also struck.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was shot twice in the head while sitting in a car on the 100 block of East Ruscomb Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Police said he was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds to his forehead. He was listed in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the young child inside the car wasn’t injured, but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Small said a 15-year-old also showed up at the hospital stating he was shot at the same location, which is next to a Dunkin’ that takes up a city block against the Roosevelt Boulevard. The teen's condition wasn't immediately known.

Children make up around 10% of the shooting victims in Philadelphia this year. According to a tally by the city controller’s office, most recently updated Monday, at least 186 minors have been shot in Philadelphia in 2022.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.