Man shot during robbery in Center City

A man was shot during a shooting that took place in Center City late Wednesday night.

At 11:54 p.m. police responded to 12th and Chestnut for reports of a shooting, police said.

When police arrived they found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police determined the man was shot during a robbery.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition, according to police.

At this time there have been no arrests and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.