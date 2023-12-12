Man shot by SEPTA officer after stabbing 3 people in November dies, officials say

A man who was shot by a SEPTA police officer outside City Hall after he allegedly stabbed three people -- including a security guard -- on a subway platform in November died from his injuries several weeks later, officials confirmed.

Gregory Skane, 48, died at the hospital on Sunday, according to SEPTA.

Skane stabbed three people, including a guard on the subway platform at the Walnut-Locust Station in Center City back on Nov. 27 around 8 p.m., SEPTA Transit Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Lawson said.

All three victims, including a security guard who suffered a wound to her neck, recovered, according to Lawson.

"The city has become violent, we've seen this. Dealing with a lot more angry population who are arming themselves with weapons and using them over senseless arguments," Lawson said.

Two knives were recovered from the scene.

Responding police officers confronted Skane at City Hall and chased him a short distance, investigators said. One of the officers used a stun gun on Skane but it was ineffective, according to police.

"They told him to stop and freeze, but he kept on going. He kept on going and he just tried to run...," Lamar Hargrove, a witness, told NBC10.

One of the SEPTA officers then fired a gun at Skane, shooting him three times, according to investigators.

Skane was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on Sunday.

At the time of the incident, Lawson said the attack seemed unprovoked.

"The individual came into the station and started making slashing motions just at people walking by," Lawson said.

Police at the time believed Skane was homeless.