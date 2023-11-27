SEPTA

SEPTA officer shot a man after he stabbed a security guard, officials say

At this time the condition of the security guard and the man shot by police are unknown.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A SEPTA police officer shot a man after a security guard was stabbed Monday night in Philadelphia, according to SEPTA.

The man allegedly stabbed a female security guard at the Walnut-Locust station on S. Broad Street before 9 p.m.

The security guard was transported to the hospital by medics, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

At this time the condition of the security guard and the man shot by the SEPTA police officer are unknown.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

SEPTAPhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us