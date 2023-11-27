SEPTA officer shot a man after he stabbed a security guard, officials say

A SEPTA police officer shot a man after a security guard was stabbed Monday night in Philadelphia, according to SEPTA.

The man allegedly stabbed a female security guard at the Walnut-Locust station on S. Broad Street before 9 p.m.

The security guard was transported to the hospital by medics, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

At this time the condition of the security guard and the man shot by the SEPTA police officer are unknown.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.