A Cherry Hill man was sentenced to over 60 years in prison for murdering his ex-wife, announced the Camden County Prosecutors Office.

Philip Puche, 76, was found guilty of murder, robbery, burglary and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection with the 2020 death of Nancy Kenny, officials said.

A jury found Puche guilty of the murder of his ex-wife after a three-week trial in April.

On May 15, 2024, the court sentenced Puche to 40 years in New Jersey State Prison for first-degree murder under the No Early Release Act, which requires Puche to serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

Puche was also sentenced to 10 years for first-degree robbery, seven years for second-degree burglary and four years for third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

On July 19, 2020, police were called to the area of Road C in Audubon Park Borough at approximately 10 a.m. for a victim who was attacked and received multiple lacerations to her head and neck, police said.

Officials said Puche, attacked his Kenny just as she was entering her vehicle outside of her home in Audubon Park. During this attack, he slashed Kenny multiple times with a sharp object, causing major lacerations to both sides of her neck, along with other injuries to her body. Puche also took Kenny’s purse during the attack.

Kenny, 62 at the time of the attack, was transported to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. Eight months later on March 15, 2021, Kenny died from her injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, according to officials.

The cause of death was multiple incised wounds to the head and neck.