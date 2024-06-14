The time is almost here to dip your feet or your whole body in the water because Philadelphia's free public swimming pools are starting to open for the summer of 2024.

Students with the School District of Philadelphia had their last day of school on Friday and only have to wait until Monday to take advantage of some of the free public pools in the city.

Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation Department announced that all of the city's 60 outdoor pools will be open soon for the season.

The first batch of 25 pools will open this week in the midst of an expected heat wave.

All of the pools will offer swim lessons for children, for free!

Swim lessons will be mandatory for the over 6,000 summer camp participants, officials said.

Depending on staffing on any given day, hours may vary for each pool but they are scheduled to be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

See below for the list of the first scheduled pool openings in Philadelphia.

Week of June 17

Monday, June 17

Chew Pool located at 1800 Washington Avenue

Kelly Pool located at 4231 Lansdowne Drive

Hunting Park Pool located at 900 Hunting Park Avenue

Scanlon Pool located at 1099 East Tioga Street

Tuesday, June 18

Mitchell Pool located at 3700 Whitehall Lane

Penrose Pool located at 1101 West Susquehanna Avenue

Fishtown Pool located at 1202-32 East Montgomery Avenue

Christy Pool located at 728 South 55th Street

Wednesday, June 19

Kendrick Pool located at 5822-24 Ridge Avenue

Murphy Pool located at 300 Shunk Street

Fox Chase Pool located at 7901 Ridgeway Street

Lonnie Young Pool located at 1100 East Chelten Avenue

Thursday, June 20

Vogt Pool located at 4131 Unruh Avenue

Cherashore Pool located at 851-951 West Olney Avenue

Houseman Pool located at Summerdale Avenue

Friday, June 21

American Legion Pool located at 6210 Torresdale Avenue

Shepard Pool located at 5700 Haverford Avenue

Gathers Pool located at 2501-19 West Diamond Street

Saturday, June 22

Bridesburg Pool located at 4625 Richmond Street

J. Finnegan Pool located at 6801 Grovers Avenue

Barry Pool located at 1800 Johnston Street

Samuel Pool located at 3539 Gaul Street

Sunday, June 23

Lackman Pool located at 1101 Bartlett Street

Sacks Pool located at 400 Washington Avenue

Francisville Pool located at 1737 Francis Street

Ten of the city's pools will not open this year: mos Pool, Baker Pool, CB Moore Pool, Cohen (Hillside) Pool, Cohox Pool, F.J. Myers Pool, Kingsessing Pool, McVeigh Pool, Sample Pool and Ziehler Pool.

Check back here for updates as the city releases more opening dates for the rest of Philly's pools.