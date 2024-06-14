The time is almost here to dip your feet or your whole body in the water because Philadelphia's free public swimming pools are starting to open for the summer of 2024.
Students with the School District of Philadelphia had their last day of school on Friday and only have to wait until Monday to take advantage of some of the free public pools in the city.
Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation Department announced that all of the city's 60 outdoor pools will be open soon for the season.
The first batch of 25 pools will open this week in the midst of an expected heat wave.
All of the pools will offer swim lessons for children, for free!
Swim lessons will be mandatory for the over 6,000 summer camp participants, officials said.
Depending on staffing on any given day, hours may vary for each pool but they are scheduled to be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every day.
See below for the list of the first scheduled pool openings in Philadelphia.
Week of June 17
Monday, June 17
- Chew Pool located at 1800 Washington Avenue
- Kelly Pool located at 4231 Lansdowne Drive
- Hunting Park Pool located at 900 Hunting Park Avenue
- Scanlon Pool located at 1099 East Tioga Street
Tuesday, June 18
- Mitchell Pool located at 3700 Whitehall Lane
- Penrose Pool located at 1101 West Susquehanna Avenue
- Fishtown Pool located at 1202-32 East Montgomery Avenue
- Christy Pool located at 728 South 55th Street
Wednesday, June 19
- Kendrick Pool located at 5822-24 Ridge Avenue
- Murphy Pool located at 300 Shunk Street
- Fox Chase Pool located at 7901 Ridgeway Street
- Lonnie Young Pool located at 1100 East Chelten Avenue
Thursday, June 20
- Vogt Pool located at 4131 Unruh Avenue
- Cherashore Pool located at 851-951 West Olney Avenue
- Houseman Pool located at Summerdale Avenue
Friday, June 21
- American Legion Pool located at 6210 Torresdale Avenue
- Shepard Pool located at 5700 Haverford Avenue
- Gathers Pool located at 2501-19 West Diamond Street
Saturday, June 22
- Bridesburg Pool located at 4625 Richmond Street
- J. Finnegan Pool located at 6801 Grovers Avenue
- Barry Pool located at 1800 Johnston Street
- Samuel Pool located at 3539 Gaul Street
Sunday, June 23
- Lackman Pool located at 1101 Bartlett Street
- Sacks Pool located at 400 Washington Avenue
- Francisville Pool located at 1737 Francis Street
Ten of the city's pools will not open this year: mos Pool, Baker Pool, CB Moore Pool, Cohen (Hillside) Pool, Cohox Pool, F.J. Myers Pool, Kingsessing Pool, McVeigh Pool, Sample Pool and Ziehler Pool.
Check back here for updates as the city releases more opening dates for the rest of Philly's pools.