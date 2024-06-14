Philadelphia

Ready to jump in? Some of Philly's free public pools will start to open next week

Philadelphia is getting ready to open some of its public pools as a possible heat wave is expected next week

By NBC10 Staff

The time is almost here to dip your feet or your whole body in the water because Philadelphia's free public swimming pools are starting to open for the summer of 2024.

Students with the School District of Philadelphia had their last day of school on Friday and only have to wait until Monday to take advantage of some of the free public pools in the city.

Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation Department announced that all of the city's 60 outdoor pools will be open soon for the season.

The first batch of 25 pools will open this week in the midst of an expected heat wave.

All of the pools will offer swim lessons for children, for free!

Swim lessons will be mandatory for the over 6,000 summer camp participants, officials said.

Depending on staffing on any given day, hours may vary for each pool but they are scheduled to be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

See below for the list of the first scheduled pool openings in Philadelphia.

Week of June 17

Monday, June 17

Tuesday, June 18

Wednesday, June 19

Thursday, June 20

Friday, June 21

Saturday, June 22

Sunday, June 23

Ten of the city's pools will not open this year: mos Pool, Baker Pool, CB Moore Pool, Cohen (Hillside) Pool, Cohox Pool, F.J. Myers Pool, Kingsessing Pool, McVeigh Pool, Sample Pool and Ziehler Pool.

Check back here for updates as the city releases more opening dates for the rest of Philly's pools.

