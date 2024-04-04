Man found guilty of murdering his ex-wife in her Audubon Park home in 2020

A jury found a Cherry Hill man guilty for the 2020 murder of his ex-wife after a three-week trial on Wednesday, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Philip Puche, 76, was found guilty of murder, robbery, burglary and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection with the 2020 death of Nancy Kenny, officials said.

Puche faces up to a life sentence in the New Jersey State Prison.

On July 19, 2020, police were called to the area of Road C in Audubon Park Borough for a victim who was attacked and received multiple lacerations to her head and neck, police said.

Kenny, 62 at the time of the attack, was transported to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. Eight months later on March 15, 2021, Kenny died from her injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, according to officials.

The cause of death was multiple incised wounds to the head and neck.

Puche’s sentencing is scheduled for May 17, 2024.