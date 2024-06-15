Teen girl killed, others injured after gunfire erupts at party in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

While officers were trying to break up a large party in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, a shooting broke out killing a teenage girl and injuring others, police said.

The incident happened in the area of 33rd and Ridge just before 11 p.m. Friday night, according to police.

Police said a total of five teens were shot; one of them was a teen girl who died from her injuries. They were part of a large crowd of at least 100 teens and young adults who gathered at the park.

According to police, officers were on the scene trying to disperse that crowd and enforce curfew regulations when they heard shots ring out.

Several people were rushed to the hospital by police, others arrived at area hospitals as walk-ins, police said.

"We do not know what spurred this shooting. What motivated it. If any of these five victims were targeted. We just don't have that information yet. It's still too early in the investigation," said Inspector D.F. Pace of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police told NBC10 it is a large crime scene area; they found about a dozen spent shell casings and expect to find even more as they continue to search the area.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.