A man is facing over 30 years in prison for shooting a pharmacy employee in Philadelphia during a robbery in 2021, officials announced on Tuesday.

25-year-old Gregory Stevens, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to 413 months' imprisonment.

Officials said that while Stevens was on parole for another robbery, he entered the Universal Pharmacy located on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue on Feb. 22, 2021.

While inside the store, Stevens showed the employee that he had a gun and demanded narcotics.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

When the employee tried to defend himself, he put Stevens into a bear hug. Stevens broke free and shot the employee before taking $8,200 worth of drugs from the store.

The employee survived his injuries but sustained severe damage to his liver.

In-store surveillance video captured part of the robbery and the Pennsylvania State Police used parole GPS tracking of Stevens, the DA's office said at the time when charges against Stevens were announced.

Stevens was charged with attempted murder, robbery, aggravated assault and other counts in the Feb. 22 incident.

The DA's office said in 2021 that Stevens is not permitted to carry a gun and was on parole for a 2014 robbery.

Then, on March 9, 2021, Stevens joined a group of dirt bike riders on South Broad Street when he suddenly slowed down and was hit by a car driving behind him.

Stevens was caught on camera assaulting the driver when he exited his vehicle to check on Stevens after the incident at the corner of Broad and Washington Avenue.

The video went viral and showed Stevens grabbing a gun and nearly shooting the driver. It also showed him throwing cinderblocks at the driver's car while the driver hid inside.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the attack and broken glass. His father, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 at the time that his son returned home from the hospital after getting X-rays.

For this incident, Stevens was charged with aggravated assault, harassment, criminal mischief and related counts, the DA's office said.

This incident happened just hours after the DA's office approved an unrelated arrest warrant for Stevens for his alleged role in the Feb. 22 armed robbery at the pharmacy.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.