Hamilton Wyche, 50, was gunned down on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, as he walked along Jackson Street in South Philadelphia, police said

By Dan Stamm

A gunman hopped out of a car and opening fire on a man as he walked along a South Philadelphia street while talking on his cellphone Wednesday night, Philadelphia police said.

The May, 29, 2024 along the 2600 block of Jackson street left 50-year-old Hamilton Wyche dead, Philadelphia police said.

Officers found Wyche with several gunshot wounds around 5:38 p.m., police said. Wyche died a short time after arriving at the hospital.

"According to investigators, Wyche was walking and talking on his phone when the suspect, who was sitting in a parked car, exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots," Philadelphia police wrote in a Thursday news release.

The killer then drove off westbound on Jackson Street in what appeared to be a 2004 Toyota sedan, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The motive for the deadly shooting wasn't immediately revealed. The investigation continued Thursday, police said.

This killing is among 106 reported in Philadelphia so far this year as of Wednesday, according to police data. That year-to-date homicide total is down about 38% from last year and the lowest as of May 29 since 2016.

