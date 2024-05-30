‘Network server issues' cause Berks Co. school district to end school year early

Students in the Boyertown Area School District are getting their summer break moved up a few days as network server issues have caused the district to cut its school year short.

School officials announced that the district would shutter schools on Thursday and Friday -- the school year was set to end at the close of the month -- after it experienced "network server issues impacting our heating and cooling systems, and our phones and intercom systems."

"This action is not taken lightly and is done out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our students and staff. All district buildings will be closed both days," a district representative said in a statement to parents in the district.

District officials did not say if these "network server issues" were due to a hack or if anyone had access to the district's computers at any time. But, they did urge all students to log out of any district device they may have at home and "perform a hard shut down of the device."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

These devices, district officials said, are to remain turned off until further notice.

"We understand that this will lead to a multitude of questions and are hoping to provide as many answers as possible with this message," the district said in a statement.

The district said that graduation ceremonies for high school seniors will be held as planned, however, graduation walks for middle and elementary school students have been canceled.

Also, a World Language Finals event and 8th grade project presentation have also been cancelled.

Report cards for all grades, officials said, have been delayed until further notice.

"We will make arrangements for students to pick up any remaining items from school in the coming days. Please do not visit the buildings until you have been notified of our plans," officials said in a statement.

District officials said that updates would be provided within the next few days.