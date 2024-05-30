Over a year after a chemical spill in the Delaware River caused Philadelphia residents to rush to stock up on bottled water, those who were impacted by the incident will have a way to get a little bit of a refund -- to the tune of about $25.

That's because the companies responsible for the spill have agreed to a $2.7 million settlement.

Through this settlement, anyone who resided or had a physical business location in the area impacted by the chemical spill and can provide proof that they suffered a loss due to the incident -- such as the costs of bottle water purchased during March of 2023 or a loss of business due to the spill -- could receive monetary compensation.

The teams behind the agreement say that the typical claimant would likely receive a $25 payment -- but, depending on the types and amount of claims filed, that could grow to as much as $50.

However, anyone who plans to bring separate legal action against the companies involved -- Altuglas International and Trinseo -- due to the spill would need to be excluded from this settlement.

For details and to file a claim, visit PhillyWaterSettlement.com.

What happened to the Delaware River?

Philadelphians were confronted with concerns over water quality after a latex product spilled at a Trinseo facility located along the Delaware River tributary near Bristol Township in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, late Friday, March 24, of 2023.

Officials said about 8,100 gallons of a “water soluble acrylic polymer solution” poured into the tributary.

At the time, Trinseo representatives said the latex emulsion product that spilled into the river was "approximately 50-percent water and the remainder latex polymer."

According to the company, the latex emulsion was "a white liquid that is used in various consumer goods."

Philadelphia officials scrambled to respond to the spill last year. Though, they said that water from the city's treatment plants was safe to drink, many residents flocked to area shops to stock up on bottled water, just in case.