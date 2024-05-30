Kensington

Person exchanges gunfire while being robbed, Philadelphia police say

An exchange of gunfire during a robbery attempt along East Westmoreland Street in Philadelphia on May 30, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Correction (May 30, 2024, 6:30 a.m.): Philadelphia police clarified initial information that an off-duty officer was involved in this incident, they are now not sure the employment status of anyone involved.

A person possibly exchanged gunfire with a person or people robbing him in the Kensington neighborhood early Thursday morning, police investigators said.

The robbery and shooting took place around 5:10 a.m. along the 2100 block of East Westmoreland Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The would-be robber or robbers opened fire first then another person returned gunfire, Small said.

In total, at least 12 shots from two weapons were fired, police said.

It wasn't clear if anyone was hurt.

This story is developing and will be updated.

