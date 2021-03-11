Dirt Bike Rider Attacks Driver and Pulls Out Gun After Crash in South Philadelphia, Police Say

What to Know An investigation is underway after video surfaced of a dirt bike rider attacking a driver and then pulling out a gun following a crash in South Philadelphia, according to police.

Police said the suspect also threw cinder blocks and bricks at the victim's window.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the attack and broken glass.

On Tuesday, shortly after 6 p.m., a 25-year-old man was driving his vehicle north on Broad Street behind several dirt bikes and quads. The group of bikes stopped abruptly on the 1100 block of Broad Street, causing the man’s car to strike one of the bikes, police said.

The driver told police he got out of his car to see if the rider of the bike was hurt. The dirt bike rider allegedly became hostile and demanded payment for the damages to his vehicle.

Police said other dirt bikes surrounded the driver’s car while the dirt bike rider attacked him. The driver managed to get back into his vehicle and lock the doors but the other dirt bike riders began throwing garbage at the car. The dirt bike rider involved in the crash then allegedly grabbed several bricks and cinder blocks and began throwing it at the victim’s car, breaking several windows.

Police also obtained video from social media showing the suspect attacking the victim and breaking his car windows. At one point in the clip, the suspect returns to one of the parked dirt bikes, takes out a gun and walks toward the victim’s vehicle when someone else stops him and the group flees.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his mid to late 20’s with blonde braided hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Police also said he was riding a green dirt bike.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Philadelphia police.