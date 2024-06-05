Man sought in assault on police officer during mass brawl at Gloucester Township Day, officials say

Law enforcement officials in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, have shared images of a person they are seeking after hundreds of people, allegedly, fought in a mass brawl that spread from a park where the community's annual Gloucester Township Day event was being held on Saturday, to a nearby shopping center parking lot.

On Wednesday morning, officials released an image of a man that, they claim, assaulted an officer during that incident.

Gloucester Township Police Department An image of the suspect that was shared by the Gloucester County Police Department.

According to police, this individual, on the evening of June 1, at about 9:54 p.m. -- as police officials were working to disperse a crowd Urge Fitness, located across from the Gloucester Township Day Festivities on Chews Landing Road -- refused to follow police commands, and when confronted, allegedly struck an officer.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police officials say the suspected attacker struck the officer "with a closed fist several times before being sprayed with pepper spray" and fleeing into the crowd.

Léelo en español aquí

The individual, police said, was able to elude officers as he fled through the crowd.

Officials said he is only one of "many" suspects in the incident that the police hope to identify. Officials are calling this individual "Suspect 001" and said they plan to release information on additional individuals "in the upcoming weeks."

Police officials are asking anyone who may be able to provide information on this individual to submit a tip anonymously to https://gtpolice.com/tips or email them to Police@GTPolice.com.