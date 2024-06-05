New Jersey

Man sought in assault on police officer during mass brawl at Gloucester Township Day, officials say

Police in New Jersey have shared images of a suspect sought for, allegedly, assaulting an officer as hundreds were engaged in a fight during the annual Gloucester Township Day event this past weekend

By Hayden Mitman

A suspect who is sought after, allegedly, striking an officer during last weekend's Gloucester Township Day event.
Gloucester Township Police

Law enforcement officials in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, have shared images of a person they are seeking after hundreds of people, allegedly, fought in a mass brawl that spread from a park where the community's annual Gloucester Township Day event was being held on Saturday, to a nearby shopping center parking lot.

On Wednesday morning, officials released an image of a man that, they claim, assaulted an officer during that incident.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

An image of the suspect that was shared by the Gloucester County Police Department.
Gloucester Township Police Department
An image of the suspect that was shared by the Gloucester County Police Department.

According to police, this individual, on the evening of June 1, at about 9:54 p.m. -- as police officials were working to disperse a crowd Urge Fitness, located across from the Gloucester Township Day Festivities on Chews Landing Road -- refused to follow police commands, and when confronted, allegedly struck an officer.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police officials say the suspected attacker struck the officer "with a closed fist several times before being sprayed with pepper spray" and fleeing into the crowd.

Léelo en español aquí

The individual, police said, was able to elude officers as he fled through the crowd.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 2 hours ago

Teen charged in stabbing on OC Boardwalk over Memorial Day weekend

decision 2024 22 hours ago

NJ primary election: Which candidates won in key races?

Officials said he is only one of "many" suspects in the incident that the police hope to identify. Officials are calling this individual "Suspect 001" and said they plan to release information on additional individuals "in the upcoming weeks."

Police officials are asking anyone who may be able to provide information on this individual to submit a tip anonymously to https://gtpolice.com/tips or email them to Police@GTPolice.com

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us