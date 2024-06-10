Man killed, teens injured in separate overnight shootings

Police are investigating after a pair of shootings overnight left a man in West Philadelphia dead, while a North Philly shooting left two teens injured.

Law enforcement officials said, in the earlier shooting, a 23-year-old man was killed when he was shot multiple times outside of a barber shop in West Philadelphia late Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of North 51st and Market streets, near Major League Cuts barber shop, at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, to find a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim in this incident, who had injuries to his head and torso officials said, was pronounced at about 11:29 p.m. after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to police, investigators believe that the occupants of a dark-colored, possibly black SUV, drove by and shot the victim.

Police have not yet provided further information on the individual who was killed in this incident, however they have said an investigation is ongoing.

Then, about an hour later, at 12:30 a.m., on Monday morning, two teens -- a 19-year-olf and a 16-year-old -- were hurt in a shooting that happened along N. 35th Street and Indiana Avenue, officials said.

In this incident, the 19-year-old was shot in the neck and the 16-year-old was shot in the buttocks, according to police.

Officials said both teens have been hospitalized and were listed in stable condition.

This incident, too, remains under investigation, police said.

No arrests have yet been announced in either shooting incident.

As of Monday morning, according to police statistics, so far there have been 115 murders in Philadelphia since the start of the year. That's down nearly 40% over last year at this same date.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.