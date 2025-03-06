New Jersey

Part of Route 322 closed: Truck drops chicken waste parts in Gloucester Co.

By Emily Rose Grassi

Google Maps

A major road in Gloucester County is shut down Thursday night after a truck lost its load and left chicken waste behind.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Route 322 between Union Street and Tomlin Station Road near Rosie's Farm Market in Harrison Township on March 6.

According to Gloucester County Emergency Management, a hauler dropped chicken waste parts and products on the westbound side of the road.

NJ DOT crews are working to clean up Rt. 322 as the Harrison Township Police Department diverts traffic away from the area.

Crews are expecting the cleanup to last into Thursday's evening hours.

This isn't the first time this has happened, according to the emergency management office. The hauler responsible for this incident has not been identified yet.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyFirst Alert Traffic
