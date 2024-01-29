Man killed in shooting inside West Philly market on Monday afternoon

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a food market in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:37 p.m. on Monday, when a man, who police believe was in his 30a, was shot in his chest and arm while he was inside a food market on the 5400 block of Master Street.

Officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 2:07 p.m.

There have been no arrests, but, officials said, a weapon has been recovered and an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.