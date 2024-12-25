Philadelphia

Large fire engulfs warehouse in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a warehouse in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Skyforce 10 was over the scene of the fire at the 1600 block of Foulkrod St.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

NBC10
NBC10
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

This is breaking news; please check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us