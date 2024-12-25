Large fire engulfs warehouse in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a warehouse in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Skyforce 10 was over the scene of the fire at the 1600 block of Foulkrod St.

NBC10

NBC10

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

This is breaking news; please check back for updates.