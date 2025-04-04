NBC Dallas-Fort Worth obtained new information on Wednesday’s fatal stabbing during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas.

Austin Metcalf, 17, of Frisco, died soon after the attack.

Jeff Metcalf, the victim’s father, told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth on Wednesday that his son was stabbed in the heart and died in his twin brother’s arms.

An arrest warrant detailed the moment officers arrived at the track meet and what witnesses said happened leading up to the deadly confrontation.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

According to one of the responding officers, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, admitted to stabbing Metcalf, claiming self-defense.

When an officer referred to Anthony as the alleged suspect, Anthony reportedly responded, "I'm not alleged, I did it."

In the minutes before the stabbing, the suspect was sitting under another team's pop-up tent as rain fell when he was told to move, according to the arrest report.

The two students, from different high schools, then began fighting.

A witness told police that Anthony unzipped a bag he had, reached in, telling the victim [Metcalf]: "Touch me and see what happens."

A short time later, the report says, "Austin grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out ... a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest."

The report says a school resource officer from nearby Staley Middle School was first on the scene at Kuykendall Stadium.

It says Anthony told the officer, "I was protecting myself," and "He put his hands on me."

Anthony reportedly asked an officer on the scene if what happened could be considered self-defense and asked if the victim was going to be OK.

Frisco police released the arrest report in the deadly high school track meet stabbing that left 17-year-old Austin Metcalf dead. The alleged suspect, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, appeared in court Thursday. NBC 5's Maria Guerrero takes a closer look at the case and the grief in Collin County.

Anthony is charged with murder and is in the Collin County Jail on a $1 million bond.

If convicted, he faces 5 to 99 years in prison.

In a new mugshot released Thursday by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony appeared less emotional than in the mugshot taken after his arrest on Wednesday.

Immediately following the incident, Frisco police said Anthony, a Centennial High School student, stabbed Metcalf, a Memorial High School student, during an altercation.

Frisco police and the school district declined to provide new information or interviews on Thursday.

The district’s spokesperson did not respond to questions raised by many parents online, including what kind of security was on site for the morning track meet and whether athletes’ bags are checked.

“Frisco ISD doesn't use metal detectors in a school, so it would be unusual for them to have them in an athletic event of this nature,” said school security expert and former Dallas ISD Chief of Police Craig Miller.

Miller is not involved in the investigation but agreed to provide insight on school security.

He says it would also not be unusual for Frisco ISD to have a smaller presence of school resource officers on hand at competitions like Wednesday's.

“When you hear about these cases, you're struck with the tragic circumstances,” said defense attorney and former prosecutor Russell Wilson.

Wilson is also not involved in this case but agreed to give legal insight on the charge and potential impact of the location of the deadly encounter.

“The prosecution will be saying this is a place where you wouldn't expect an incident like this to happen,” said Wilson. “I probably would expect the defense to say that they didn't go to this incident or to this track meet intending for an altercation like this to happen.”

Whether words were exchanged may not matter, says Wilson.

“Texas law, though, doesn't allow a person to use deadly force in response to verbal provocation alone,” he said.

It’s important to note Wilson spoke with NBC Dallas-Fort Worth before the arrest warrant alleging the victim pushed the suspect was released.

Memorial High paused Thursday morning during second period to remember the 11th grader.

"There's no words to describe how heartbroken our family is over this," said Kari Ordas, co-owner of Halo Pizzeria in Frisco. "It was just so unnecessary."

Ordas started an online fundraiser for Meghan Needham, mother to Austin and Hunter Metcalf. She says Needham took a second job at the restaurant to help pay for her son's sporting activities.

"Both the boys are a direct result of her work ethic," said Ordas. "Very polite, very kind."

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth’s efforts to reach the suspect’s family for comment have been unsuccessful.