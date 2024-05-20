Cabrini University celebrated one of its most beloved alums while celebrating its final graduating class on Sunday.

Kylie Kelce -- wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce and the unofficial first woman of Philly sports -- offered advice to the grads of Cabrini's commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the Radnor-based college's campus.

Kelce joked that her husband is "known for giving some pretty earth-shattering speeches. He did not help me at writing my words today, so you can go ahead and lower those expectations."

Kelce went on to tell the grads of Cabrini's 64th and final graduating class that the Cabrini alum remain to be a support system for the class of 2024, even if the college on the Main Line is no more.

"You are not alone in trying to navigate the conundrum of life," she told the grads.

Kelce is a a 2017 graduate of Cabrini.

In a Facebook post while announcing Kelce as a speaker, Cabrini described her as a "standout field hockey athlete and coach, and advocate for girls and women in sports."

"One of the best decisions I've ever made was to become a part of the Cabrini field hockey family," Kelce told Cabrini's website. "The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime."

This graduation marked the end of Cabrini after it was founded in 1957.

Villanova University agreed to purchase the Radnor campus last year as Cabrini University dealt with money problems.

"In a shifting and increasingly difficult higher ed landscape, Cabrini University, like so many colleges and universities, has faced significant financial challenges stemming from declining enrollment, the pandemic, and economic uncertainty," Nova and Cabrini said in a joint statement last June. "Despite efforts to improve revenue streams, and changes to the leadership and academic ranks, Cabrini’s operating deficit remained insurmountable. With all other possible options exhausted and having determined that they must conclude their operations, Cabrini University initiated discussions with Villanova around a plan that would preserve Cabrini’s legacy and mission and honor the original intention for the Cabrini campus to promote opportunities in Catholic education."