Police in Lehigh Valley seek man who, allegedly, installed credit card skimmer at Dollar General

Law enforcement officials in Macungie, in Lehigh County, are on the lookout for a man who, they claim, installed a credit card skimmer at a discount store in the borough.

According to police, the incident happened around noon on April 11, when a man was captured on store surveillance cameras after he, allegedly, installed a credit card skimming device on a self-checkout register at a Dollar General store located along the 100 block of Main Street.

Police officials posted details of the suspect along with the vehicle he was said to have fled the scene in on social media.

The man, officials said, drove away from the scene in, what they described as a newer model Honda Odyssey.

In a comment online, officials said they have since removed the skimmer device and they have it in their possession, meaning the suspect was never able to obtain information from any customers who may have been targeted by the device.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to email Macungie Police Department Officer Cole Surridge at csurridge@macungiepd.org.

