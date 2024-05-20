Following tumultuous year, Penn to hold commencement for class of 2024

Amid airport-style scanning and heightened security at Franklin Field, seniors at the University of Pennsylvania are set to graduate after a tumultuous year for the school.

Additional security procedures during graduation caps off a year at the school that saw a weeks-long pro-Palestinian encampment take over parts of the school's campus along with the resignations of both former school president Liz Magill and former chair of the Board of Trustees, Scott Bok, amid widespread criticism of the handling of reported antisemitism on campus.

On Monday, as the sun rose across the school's campus, airport-style metal detectors and lines of fencing gleamed in the morning sun as it sat Franklin Field in preparation for the day's graduation event.

School officials have said they expect about 6,000 graduates to attend the day's ceremony.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In a letter to students and families, school officials said, in addition to the added security screening protocols, no bags other than "small wallets and clutch-style purses" will be allowed in Franklin Field. Also, officials with the school said, no noisemakers, signs, posters, flags or golf-umbrellas, will be permitted at the event.

And, all students will need to show ID in order to be permitted access to the field.

The circumstances on Penn’s campus are evolving, and as such, the security procedures for the ceremony may change as conditions warrant," officials said in a statement.

Officials said that Siddhartha Mukherjee, a renowned physician, researcher, and best-selling author, will be this year's commencement speaker.

“I am delighted that Siddhartha Mukherjee has accepted our invitation to address the Class of 2024 at Commencement,” said Penn Interim President J. Larry Jameson in a statement. “Dr. Mukherjee is a brilliant oncologist and researcher who has provided an invaluable service to the world by conveying the history and complexity of important medical subjects through his acclaimed writings. It will be a day to remember as he shares his passion and wisdom with our graduates and their families.”

At the ceremony, Mukherjee will receive an honorary doctor of sciences degree.

For more information on the day's commencement, visit Penn's website dedicated to the event.