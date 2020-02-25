Man Faces Murder Charges in Shooting Deaths of Woman, Unborn Child

What to Know Ishan Charmidah Rahman, who was six months pregnant, was shot and killed along the 800 block of West Dauphin Street on Friday, Feb. 21.

Doctors performed an unsuccesful emergency C-section in an attempt to save Rahman's unborn baby.

Razique Bumpas, 21, face murder charges and remains jailed.

A 21-year-old man is now arrested and charged with gunning down a pregnant woman and her unborn child in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police arrested Razique Bumpas Monday and charged him with murder, first-degree murder of an unborn child, robbery and related counts in the Friday night shooting death of Ishan Charmidah Rahman, who was six months pregnant.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. Friday. Rahman was shot in the chest. The man, 40 years old, was shot in the chest and shoulder.

The male victim then drove the woman to Temple University Hospital, where she died just after 6 p.m.

Medical workers performed an emergency cesarean delivery on Rahman, but the baby did not survive, police said.

The man was listed in critical condition.

Police didn't reveal how the zeroed in on Bumpas, who remained jailed Tuesday.

A call to Bumpas' attorney for comment has yet to be returned.

