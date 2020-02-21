Philadelphia

Pregnant Woman Killed in North Philadelphia Gunfire

An emergency birth was performed, police said, but the baby died

By NBC10 Staff

A would-be mother was killed in a shooting Friday night in North Philadelphia that also left a man very seriously wounded, police said.

Medical workers performed an emergency cesarean delivery on the woman, but the baby did not survive, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. near North Ninth and West York streets. The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was shot in the chest. The man, 40 years old, was shot in the chest and shoulder.

The male victim then drove the woman to Temple University Hospital, where she died about 6:03 p.m. The baby died 15 minutes later, police said.

No arrests were made. A police chase that appeared to end in a foot search for a suspect in the Queen Lane section of Northwest Philadelphia in the hour after the shooting has not yet been linked to the pregnant woman's killing.

Check back for more details on this breaking news story throughout the night.

