Man dies after being shot in the head in West Philly, police say

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man was killed in an early morning shooting in West Philadelphia early Monday.

According to police, a man, believed to be in his fifties, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head in an incident that happened along the 5000 block of Westminster Ave. in West Philadelphia at about 4:22 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

He was pronounced at about 4:42 a.m. at the scene, officials said.

As of about 8:30 a.m., police have not provided further information on the victim in this incident nor did they detail how the slaying may have happened.

Police have also not yet provided information on any suspects in this incident or said if an arrest has yet been made, but they did say there was no weapon recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division at 215-686-3334.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.