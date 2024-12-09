West Philadelphia

Man dies after being shot in the head in West Philly, police say

Police in West Philadelphia are investigating after a man died after he was shot in the head in an incident that happened early Monday morning

By Hayden Mitman

An officer investigates after a man died when he was shot in the head in West Philadelphia on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.
NBC10

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man was killed in an early morning shooting in West Philadelphia early Monday.

According to police, a man, believed to be in his fifties, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head in an incident that happened along the 5000 block of Westminster Ave. in West Philadelphia at about 4:22 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

He was pronounced at about 4:42 a.m. at the scene, officials said.

As of about 8:30 a.m., police have not provided further information on the victim in this incident nor did they detail how the slaying may have happened.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police have also not yet provided information on any suspects in this incident or said if an arrest has yet been made, but they did say there was no weapon recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division at 215-686-3334.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

The Lineup 1 hour ago

Home invasion: The Lineup

Northeast Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Woman struck, killed by tractor trailer in Northeast Philadelphia

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us