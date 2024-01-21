Man dead, another injured after a shooting inside a corner store in SW Philly

A man is dead, and another was injured after a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday night.

Police say at 6:44 p.m. two men were shot inside of a convenience store along the 7100 block of Elmwood Avenue in the Eastwick neighborhood.

The first victim, a 33-year-old man, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body and a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:57 p.m. by medics.

The second victim, also a 33-year-old man, was found with gunshot wounds to the leg and arm. He was transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Authorities were able to recover a gun at the scene and an investigation is underway.

At this time no arrests have been made and there is no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.