Man dead after being dropped off at firehouse with gunshot wound in Overbrook

A man was pronounced dead after being dropped at a Firehouse in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.

At 7:32 p.m. a man, approximately between the ages 20 to 30, was dropped off at Engine 54 station in Overbrook with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the police.

He was then transported to the hospital by medics and was pronounced dead at 7:59 p.m., police said.

At this time police say they have recovered a gun but no arrests have been made.

There is no further information at this time on this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.