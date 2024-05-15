Culture, hoagies and music: Mark your calendar for these 5 big Wawa Welcome America events

Wawa Welcome America is upon us in Philadelphia.

The big announcement revealing Kesha and NE-YO as the headliners for the July 4th concert and fireworks came on May 14, 2024. Festival organizers used the announcement to also tease details about dozens of other free events taking place in Philly this summer.

With 16 days of family-friendly fun comes so many great events. Here are five big ones to look forward to (and it starts Monday):

What: Free lunch alert! In what is one of the most-anticipated events of the entire festival each year, Wawa celebrates local hero's with entertainment and free Wawa hoagies in Old City. Around 25,000 Wawa Shorti hoagies will be served.

It's about more than just food:

"Guests can enjoy entertainment, including a performance by Voices of Service, a singing quartet of military veterans, along with free admission to the National Constitution Center all day – which includes a special Wawa History exhibit showing their more than 100 years of Philadelphia roots," the Wawa Welcome America website says.

When: Free hoagies will be served on June 27, 2024, starting at noon. (People normally line up ahead of time)

Where: Independence Mall, 15 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

What: This annual two-day family-friendly festival celebrates Hispanic culture and heritage through food, dance and music is back in 2024, but with a new location. This year Merengue music icon Joseph Fonseca and Salsa star Huey Dunbar are set to perform on the JFK Boulevard Bridge in Center City since its traditional home at Penn's Landing is under construction.

"While you’re there, be sure to delve into cultural cuisine at the Oasis Waterfront Food Market supported by the Philadelphia International Airport and explore the many vendors and activations, including the Well-being on Wheels presented by Independence Blue Cross, featuring free health screenings, wellness information, and nutrition takeaways," festival organizers say.

When: The event begins on Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m. and concludes Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

Where: JFK Boulevard Bridge, 20th Street & JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19103

What: The annual Juneteenth block party outside the African American Museum in Philadelphia that has become the kickoff showcase for Wawa Welcome America focuses on music this year with Rhythms of Liberation: Juneteenth Block Party and Evening Conversation that will feature hip-hop legends.

"There will be live musical entertainment, a vendor village, food trucks, interactive experiences, and activities for the whole family," according to festival organizers.

Kid ‘n Play will be bringing their "House Party" outdoors to the stage hosted by WURD Radio's Tiffany Bacon and Andrea Lawful-Sanders. Rich Medina will spin tunes while Seraiah Nicole and Suede Lace also perform.

There will also be performances from Dance4Life and poetry from Philadelphia’s newly appointed Poet Laureate Kai Davis.

Besides the fun on stage, there will be face-painting and mini sports for kids, food trucks and a vendor village "showcasing a curated selection of small Black-owned businesses," organizers said.

Beside that, there is free admission to the African American Museum and an evening conversation featuring "a pivotal conversation entitled 'Shattering the Glass Ceiling: African American Women in Politics,'" organizers said. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker (tentative) and Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton will take part in the conversation moderated by journalist Soledad O’Brien.

When: June 19, 2024, from noon to 7 p.m.

Where: 700 block of Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

What: Gospel on independence returns again for Wawa Welcome America on Independence Mall.

WDAS radio personality Patty Jackson will host the performance featuring Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Tamela Mann, which will pay "tribute to 1 Corinthians 13:13 – And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love," organizers wrote.

"Join us for a moving and soul-stirring performance by the Welcome America Mass Choir under the direction of Austin Woodlin and Zak Williams, debuting Created 4 This dance ensemble and 215 Gospel performers," organizers said.

Where: Independence Mall, 599 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

When: June 30, 2024, starting at 7 p.m.

What: Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes will join the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus to present "America the Beautiful."

"We honor the veterans of every generation who answered the call to defend this great land, and recognize the Soldiers standing guard today in more than 140 countries around the world who are proud to call America 'home,'" organizers said.

When: July 3, 2024, starting at 7 p.m.

Where: Independence Mall, 599 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

There are many more events and free museums to visit during the Wawa Welcome America festival. Of course, the main event happens on July 4th with the July 4th Concert featuring Kesha and NE-YO followed by fireworks on the Ben Franklin Parkway.