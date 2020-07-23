Man Charged in Death of Woman Found in Suitcase in Kensington

An arrest was made in the death of a Chester County mother whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood last month.

Aaron Mosher, of Brown Mills, New Jersey, was arrested on July 20 and charged with criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence, abuse of corpse and obstruction of justice.

On June 11, the body of 25-year-old Christina Gribbin was found stuffed inside a large suitcase on the sidewalk along Kensington Avenue near SEPTA's Market-Frankford El.

Police have not yet revealed any additional details on what led to Gribbin’s death or if they’re searching for more suspects.

Gribbin, who was born in West Chester and lived in Honey Brook, had two sons. She graduated from Twin Valley High School and studied LPN nursing at Columbia College of Missouri.

Loved ones described her as a woman with an infectious smile and laugh who "enjoyed writing, creating poetry, and animals of all kinds."