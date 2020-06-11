Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase on Kensington Sidewalk

A woman’s body was found stuffed inside a large suitcase left along a Philadelphia street Thursday morning.

The discovery was made around 9:50 a.m. on the sidewalk along Kensington Avenue in the shadow of SEPTA's Market-Frankford El, near Allegheny Avenue, in the Kensington neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

Medics pronounced the unidentified woman dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators called the death suspicious, but didn’t reveal any more details.

