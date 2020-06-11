breaking

Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase on Kensington Sidewalk

A woman's body is found in a suitcase on the sidewalk at Kensington and Allegheny avenues

By Dan Stamm

Body found in Kensington
SkyForce10

A woman’s body was found stuffed inside a large suitcase left along a Philadelphia street Thursday morning.

The discovery was made around 9:50 a.m. on the sidewalk along Kensington Avenue in the shadow of SEPTA's Market-Frankford El, near Allegheny Avenue, in the Kensington neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

Medics pronounced the unidentified woman dead at the scene, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Jersey Shore 4 hours ago

Jersey Shore Town Defies Governor’s Order, Will Allow Indoor Dining

freed from death row 2 hours ago

Philly Judge Drops Last of Charges Against Former Death Row Inmate

Investigators called the death suspicious, but didn’t reveal any more details.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

breakingPhiladelphiaKensington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us