Man arrested for abandoning baby after stealing from Philly Walmart, two others sought

Over a week after a baby was abandoned at a Philadelphia Walmart, police have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Police said Alganon Muhammad, 22 surrendered to police on Friday and has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, retail theft, criminal conspiracy and recklessly endangering another person.

The incident happened at a Walmart on the 4300 block of Byberry Road on Thursday, Jan. 18 around 11:30 p.m.

Police said Muhammed entered the store with two other individuals and a 3-month-old girl.

After leaving the checkout area, store security suspected them of retail theft and approached the group, according to police.

The group fled the store immediately and left the young girl behind, police said.

According to police, the young girl was unharmed and taken to the hospital for evaluation before being released to her mother.

Police are still looking into the other two other adults involved.

If you have any information regarding this incident you can call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3260 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or 911.