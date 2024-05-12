Exton Square Mall Carnival cancelled following assault

A carnival that was expected the continue throughout next week at the Exton Square Mall has been cancelled as, the West Whiteland Police Department said organizers have had their permit revoked after an assault, on Saturday night, was caught on camera.

The West Whiteland Police Department shared surveillance video from the incident on social media shortly after it happened on Saturday night.

That video can be viewed here.

Officials closed the carnival -- that was intended to run through Saturday, May 18 -- located in the parking lot at the Exton Square Mall, along the 200 block of Exton Square in Exton, at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday after, they said, an assault occurred at the mall.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police detailed surveillance video shared by a local business, saying it showed "a male with long hair being punched and kicked several times."

The organizers of the event, Goodtime Amusements, based in Hellertown, said the carnival was cancelled "indefinitely" because of "out of control behavior and the unrest that transpired."

Officials said that there were several witnesses to the incident and police are still working to identify the assailants, the victim and locate other witnesses.

If anyone has information about the assault or can identify anyone in the video they are asked to leave a tip on the West Whiteland Police Department's Crimewatch or contact DSgt. McCloskey at jmccloskey@westwhiteland.org.