Concerned community members and local business owners packed an emergency meeting on North 5th Street in Philadelphia Friday to learn more about a serial robber who police believe is responsible for a string of armed robberies.

Philadelphia Police Department's 35th District hosted the meeting at nonprofit Greater Philadelphia Asian Social Service Center (GPASS).

“This can’t happen," said David Ly, of GPASS. "We have to protect our community.”

While police have not made an arrest yet, they shared at the meeting that they do have a person of interest. Officers said they executed a search warrant at his property and found items connected to the robberies.

The robberies happened at a variety of businesses in the diverse neighborhood, including Harry Hair and Nails Salon. The suspect approached a man inside the store, told him he had a gun and demanded money, police said. He then fled south on 5th Street, according to investigators.

Danny Phan, whose family has owned the salon for about ten years, told NBC10 the man stole about $100.

"For somebody to walk in there and take your money like that is very, very disheartening," he said. "We're more afraid now to be around the neighborhood or even to open up the shop."

In addition to businesses, police said the suspect has walked up to people on the street and robbed them.

Police said they have more officers deployed in the North Fifth Street area, including tactical units and bike patrols. They have dedicated officers to cover the area, going in and out of businesses, focused on community outreach.

Officers with the 35th District recommend that businesses install security cameras that they know how to operate. Good lighting can also help with prevention, officers said.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build wearing a black bubble coat with a gray hoodie with white drawstring laces in the hood as well as gray New Balance sneakers.

If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately. You can also submit a tip by texting or calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).