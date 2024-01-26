Northeast Philadelphia

FedEx truck slams into barrier, blocks I-95 in Philly for hours

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A FedEx truck slammed into the center median of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday, snarling traffic for hours.

The wreck took place along the northbound lanes of the wet roadway between Rhawn and Ashburner streets in the Holmesburg neighborhood around 12:40 a.m.

Video from the scene appeared to show the partially jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking several lanes.

It took crews hours to clean up the mess.

The truck driver is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

