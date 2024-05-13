New Jersey

NJ house bursts into flames, 1 hurt

Flames could be seen coming from a Commercial Township, New Jersey, house on May 13, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Firefighters battle house fire in Cumberland County.
Edan Davis

Fire tore through a South Jersey house early Monday leaving at least one person hurt.

The Battle Lane house in Commercial Township, Cumberland County, burst into flames just before 5 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2024, county dispatchers confirmed.

Firefighters could be seen battling heavy flames coming from the roof of the house.

At least one person was medevacked from the scene for treatment.

NBC10 has crews headed to the scene.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

