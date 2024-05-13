NJ house bursts into flames, 1 hurt

Fire tore through a South Jersey house early Monday leaving at least one person hurt.

The Battle Lane house in Commercial Township, Cumberland County, burst into flames just before 5 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2024, county dispatchers confirmed.

Firefighters could be seen battling heavy flames coming from the roof of the house.

At least one person was medevacked from the scene for treatment.

NBC10 has crews headed to the scene.

This story is breaking and will be updated.