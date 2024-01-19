2 men, woman abandon baby girl after stealing from Philly Walmart, police say 

Police are searching for two men and a woman who they say abandoned a baby girl after stealing from a Walmart store in Northeast Philadelphia.

Léelo en español aquí

Police responded to the Walmart on the 4300 block of Byberry Road Thursday around 11 p.m. for a report of a theft in progress. Security guards told the responding officers that they tried to apprehend two men and a woman for shoplifting. The three suspects fled the store and left behind a 3-month-old girl, investigators said.

The girl was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and was in good condition, according to police.

Police have not released any photos or a detailed description of the three suspects. They continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the suspects' whereabouts, please call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3260 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or 911.