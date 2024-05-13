Young man shot in neck, killed in Southwest Philadelphia

A young man died in what Philadelphia police called "a tragic incident of homicide by shooting" in Southwest Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood on Mother's Day night.

Officers found a 22-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound to his neck on South Lindenwood Street, near Chester Avenue, around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2024, Philadelphia police said in a brief news release.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police immediately gave the man medical attention while rushing him to a nearby hospital where the man was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Investigators took a suspect into custody, but didn't immediately recover a gun, police said.

Philadelphia has seen a decrease in deadly shootings this year. Entering Monday, at least 94 homicides -- most by shooting -- have been reported, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down 36% from the same date last year and the lowest year-to-date total since 2016.