gun violence

Young man shot in neck, killed in Southwest Philadelphia

A 22-year-old man was found dying from a gunshot wound to his neck along South Lindenwood Street in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood on May 12, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Getty Images

A young man died in what Philadelphia police called "a tragic incident of homicide by shooting" in Southwest Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood on Mother's Day night.

Officers found a 22-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound to his neck on South Lindenwood Street, near Chester Avenue, around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2024, Philadelphia police said in a brief news release.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police immediately gave the man medical attention while rushing him to a nearby hospital where the man was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Investigators took a suspect into custody, but didn't immediately recover a gun, police said.

Philadelphia has seen a decrease in deadly shootings this year. Entering Monday, at least 94 homicides -- most by shooting -- have been reported, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down 36% from the same date last year and the lowest year-to-date total since 2016.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 5 hours ago

NJ house explodes, bursts into flames – at least 1 hurt

Philadelphia 17 mins ago

Police ID woman who was shot and killed outside deli in North Philly

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

gun violencePhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us