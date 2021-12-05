Man Accused of Arranging Murder of His Ex-Girlfriend's Girlfriend

What to Know Chong Ling L. Dan, 50, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and other related offenses in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Ebony Pack.

Police said Dan arranged for two of his friends to shoot and kill Pack, who was dating Dan's ex-girlfriend, in November 2020.

One of Dan's friends, Ricky Vance, was arrested earlier this year. Police continue to search for Dan's other friend, Terrance Marche, who they issued an arrest warrant for in August.

Police arrested a man accused of arranging the murder of a woman who was dating his ex-girlfriend in Montgomery County last year.

Pack began dating Dan’s ex-girlfriend in July 2020 after the woman ended her relationship with Dan. Dan’s ex-girlfriend was “holding” $19,000 for him which he demanded back after their breakup, investigators said.

Dan's ex-girlfriend returned $10,000 to him and spent the other $9,000, according to investigators. The woman told police Dan was abusive towards her and also harassed both her and Pack from July 2020 until Pack’s murder.

The woman eventually obtained a Protection From Abuse Order against Dan who she said had repeatedly threatened Pack. The woman told detectives that at one point Dan threatened, “I’m gonna fix her” or “I have something for her,” in reference to Pack.

On Nov. 28, 2020, Pack drove to her girlfriend’s home. As she was driving, a dark-colored Cadillac followed her Nissan Sedan from the Bensalem entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike through the Fort Washington exit.

Pack eventually stopped at a red light at the intersection of East Hancock Street and Church Road in Lansdale shortly before 10 p.m. that night when the Cadillac pulled up next to her. A passenger inside the Cadillac then fired ten shots, shooting Pack multiple times.

Surveillance video from the nearby North Penn School District building showed Pack’s vehicle rolling through the intersection moments after the shooting and crashing into a light pole. Responding officers then found Pack suffering from several gunshot wounds as well as numerous bullet holes on the driver’s side door of her vehicle.

Pack, who was the only person inside the car, was taken to Abington-Lansdale Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators later determined the Cadillac was owned by Ricky Vance, 52, of Philadelphia. Testing on the vehicle showed gunshot residue on the Cadillac’s passenger side door which was consistent with the surveillance video of the shooting, officials said.

Investigators also determined the Cadillac displayed counterfeit paper Delaware registration tags that were obtained for Vance by Terrance Marche, a friend of Dan and Vance.

Cellphone records revealed Marche, Vance and Dan were all together on the night of Pack’s murder at a home in Philadelphia’s West Mount Airy neighborhood that Dan was known to frequent, investigators said. The records showed no cellphone activity at the time of Pack’s murder. Then approximately 25 minutes after the shooting, Vance and Marche’s phones began communicating with each other again, police said.

On April 22, police arrested Vance and charged him with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, person not to possess a firearm and other related offenses in connection to Pack’s death.

Shortly after Vance’s arrest, Marche was driven by his fiancée to Philadelphia International Airport for a flight to Honduras to meet with Dan, police said.

While Marche was in Honduras, his fiancée spoke with him regularly until all communications abruptly stopped in mid-May when Dan told her that Marche “went missing,” according to investigators. Police said Dan then returned to Philadelphia without Marche.

Dan was arrested, arraigned and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Police continue to search for Marche after issuing an arrest warrant for him in August.

“Detectives have worked diligently to solve the puzzle of Ebony’s death and the evidence they have uncovered points to Dan, whose anger and jealousy provided the clear motive for the killing of his former girlfriend’s new love interest,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “Ms. Pack was an innocent victim, and we will continue to work to get justice for her.”

Anyone with information on Pack’s murder or Marche’s whereabouts should call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648) or Lansdale Borough Police at 215-368-1801.