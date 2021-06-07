Ex-Boyfriend of Slain Woman's Girlfriend May Have Been Involved in Murder, Police Say

A Philadelphia man is accused of shooting and killing a Montgomery County nurse while she was inside her car last year. Now police are investigating whether or not the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s girlfriend was also involved in the murder.

On November 28, 2020, Ebony Pack, 30, was driving to her girlfriend’s home in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. Pack stopped at a red light at the intersection of East Hancock Street and Church Road at 9:56 p.m. when a dark Cadillac pulled up next to her. A gunman inside the Cadillac then fired ten shots, striking Pack multiple times.

Surveillance video from the nearby North Penn School District building shows the Cadillac driving off immediately after the shooting as Pack’s vehicle continues to roll before crashing into a light pole about 93 feet away.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and found Pack slumped over inside her running vehicle. Pack was taken to Abington-Lansdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives say Pack had left her home in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, that night, entered the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Bensalem Plaza at 9:27 p.m. and exited at the Fort Washington Plaza at 9:42 p.m. During both points, her car was followed by a dark Cadillac with counterfeit paper Delaware registration tags, according to police.

Investigators determined that Cadillac was owned by Ricky Vance, 52, of Philadelphia. They also said testing on Vance’s vehicle showed particles indicative of gunshot residue on the passenger side.

On April 23, Vance was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, consiracy to commit murder, person not to possess a firearm and other related offenses in connection to Pack’s death.

A preliminary hearing was held for Vance on Monday. While being escorted by police, Vance claimed he was innocent and that the Cadillac police found wasn’t his vehicle.

“I didn’t do it,” Vance said. “I don't know none of it. I swear to God I don't know none of it."

Despite Vance's arrest, police said more people may have been involved in Pack’s murder.

According to a criminal complaint, Vance was friends with the ex-boyfriend of Pack’s girlfriend and had been with him at some point during the night of Pack’s murder.

Pack’s girlfriend told police that her ex-boyfriend was jealous of their relationship and had made threats against Pack in the past. She also said her ex-boyfriend was abusive.

While the criminal complaint identifies the ex-boyfriend, he has not been charged. Police continue to investigate his possible involvement.

A $10,000 reward is still available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in Pack’s murder. If you have any information on her murder, please call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648) or Lansdale Borough Police at 215-368-1801.