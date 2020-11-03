Decision 2020

LIVE RESULTS: Top State Races in Delaware

Here are live updating results from the top state races in Delaware.

For Top U.S. House and U.S. Senate races, click here
For Top Races in Pennsylvania, click here
For Ballot Questions in New Jersey, click here

  • Delaware State Senate, 1st District

    62% reporting

    • Sarah McBride

      76%

      13,070

    • Steven Washington

      24%

      4,190

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Decision 2020 2 hours ago

The Local Races to Watch in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

election day 6 hours ago

Joy to the Polls: Dancing, Music as Voters Wait in Line

  • Delaware State Senate, 5th District

    59% reporting

    • Kyle Gay

      59%

      8,838

    • Catherine Cloutier

      41%

      6,081

  • Delaware State Senate, 7th District

    58% reporting

    • Spiros Mantzavinos

      56%

      6,896

    • Anthony Delcollo

      44%

      5,408

  • Delaware State Senate, 9th District

    56% reporting

    • John Walsh

      73%

      8,531

    • Todd Ruckle

      27%

      3,122

  • Delaware State Senate, 13th District

    65% reporting

    • Marie Pinkney

      76%

      11,271

    • Alexander Homich

      24%

      3,595

  • Delaware State Senate, 14th District

    100% reporting

    • Bruce Ennis

      65%

      15,819

    • Craig Pugh

      35%

      8,549

  • Delaware State Senate, 15th District

    80% reporting

    • David Lawson

      57%

      11,110

    • Jaci Hugg

      43%

      8,507

  • Delaware State Representative, 4th District

    56% reporting

    • Gerald Brady

      71%

      7,441

    • Jordan Nally

      29%

      3,032

  • Delaware State Representative, 7th District

    90% reporting

    • Larry Lambert

      70%

      7,214

    • James Haubrich

      29%

      2,967

    • Scott Gesty

      1%

      141

  • Delaware State Representative, 8th District

    100% reporting

    • Sherae'a Moore

      59%

      6,617

    • Daniel Zitofsky

      41%

      4,688

  • Delaware State Representative, 9th District

    85% reporting

    • Kevin Hensley

      54%

      6,826

    • Debbie Harrington

      46%

      5,882

  • Delaware State Representative, 12th District

    64% reporting

    • Krista Griffith

      66%

      6,668

    • Jeffrey Cragg

      34%

      3,489

  • Delaware State Representative, 15th District

    100% reporting

    • Valerie Longhurst

      71%

      7,774

    • Michael Higgin

      28%

      3,040

    • Amy Merlino

      2%

      173

  • Delaware State Representative, 21st District

    55% reporting

    • Stephanie Barry

      55%

      3,787

    • Michael Ramone

      45%

      3,044

  • Delaware State Representative, 22nd District

    75% reporting

    • Michael Smith

      58%

      5,807

    • Luann D'Agostino

      42%

      4,276

  • Delaware State Representative, 24th District

    50% reporting

    • Edward Osienski

      73%

      4,686

    • Gregory Wilps

      27%

      1,697

  • Delaware State Representative, 26th District

    44% reporting

    • Madinah Wilson-Anton

      79%

      3,833

    • Timothy Conrad

      21%

      1,021

  • Delaware State Representative, 27th District

    70% reporting

    • Eric Morrison

      66%

      5,628

    • Donald Keister

      32%

      2,717

    • William Hinds

      2%

      163

  • Delaware State Representative, 29th District

    77% reporting

    • William Bush

      57%

      5,584

    • Robin Hayes

      43%

      4,170

  • Delaware State Representative, 30th District

    83% reporting

    • Shannon Morris

      68%

      6,627

    • Chuck Groce

      32%

      3,156

  • Delaware State Representative, 31st District

    91% reporting

    • Sean Lynn

      69%

      6,737

    • Richard Harpster

      31%

      3,017

  • Delaware State Representative, 32nd District

    67% reporting

    • Andria Bennett

      63%

      5,169

    • Cheryl Precourt

      37%

      3,040

  • Delaware State Representative, 33rd District

    100% reporting

    • Charles Postles

      57%

      6,143

    • Rachael King

      43%

      4,597

  • Delaware State Representative, 34th District

    91% reporting

    • Lyndon Yearick

      55%

      5,289

    • Adewunmi Kuforiji

      45%

      4,310

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us