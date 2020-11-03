LIVE RESULTS: Top State Races in Delaware

For Top U.S. House and U.S. Senate races, click here
-
Delaware State Senate, 1st District
62% reporting
-
Sarah McBride
76%13,070
-
Steven Washington
24%4,190
-
-
Delaware State Senate, 5th District
59% reporting
-
Kyle Gay
59%8,838
-
Catherine Cloutier
41%6,081
-
-
Delaware State Senate, 7th District
58% reporting
-
Spiros Mantzavinos
56%6,896
-
Anthony Delcollo
44%5,408
-
-
Delaware State Senate, 9th District
56% reporting
-
John Walsh
73%8,531
-
Todd Ruckle
27%3,122
-
-
Delaware State Senate, 13th District
65% reporting
-
Marie Pinkney
76%11,271
-
Alexander Homich
24%3,595
-
-
Delaware State Senate, 14th District
100% reporting
-
Bruce Ennis
65%15,819
-
Craig Pugh
35%8,549
-
-
Delaware State Senate, 15th District
80% reporting
-
David Lawson
57%11,110
-
Jaci Hugg
43%8,507
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 4th District
56% reporting
-
Gerald Brady
71%7,441
-
Jordan Nally
29%3,032
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 7th District
90% reporting
-
Larry Lambert
70%7,214
-
James Haubrich
29%2,967
-
Scott Gesty
1%141
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 8th District
100% reporting
-
Sherae'a Moore
59%6,617
-
Daniel Zitofsky
41%4,688
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 9th District
85% reporting
-
Kevin Hensley
54%6,826
-
Debbie Harrington
46%5,882
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 12th District
64% reporting
-
Krista Griffith
66%6,668
-
Jeffrey Cragg
34%3,489
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 15th District
100% reporting
-
Valerie Longhurst
71%7,774
-
Michael Higgin
28%3,040
-
Amy Merlino
2%173
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 21st District
55% reporting
-
Stephanie Barry
55%3,787
-
Michael Ramone
45%3,044
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 22nd District
75% reporting
-
Michael Smith
58%5,807
-
Luann D'Agostino
42%4,276
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 24th District
50% reporting
-
Edward Osienski
73%4,686
-
Gregory Wilps
27%1,697
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 26th District
44% reporting
-
Madinah Wilson-Anton
79%3,833
-
Timothy Conrad
21%1,021
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 27th District
70% reporting
-
Eric Morrison
66%5,628
-
Donald Keister
32%2,717
-
William Hinds
2%163
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 29th District
77% reporting
-
William Bush
57%5,584
-
Robin Hayes
43%4,170
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 30th District
83% reporting
-
Shannon Morris
68%6,627
-
Chuck Groce
32%3,156
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 31st District
91% reporting
-
Sean Lynn
69%6,737
-
Richard Harpster
31%3,017
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 32nd District
67% reporting
-
Andria Bennett
63%5,169
-
Cheryl Precourt
37%3,040
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 33rd District
100% reporting
-
Charles Postles
57%6,143
-
Rachael King
43%4,597
-
-
Delaware State Representative, 34th District
91% reporting
-
Lyndon Yearick
55%5,289
-
Adewunmi Kuforiji
45%4,310
-