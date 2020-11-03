LIVE RESULTS: Top Congressional Races in Our Area

- For Top Races in Pennsylvania, click here
- For Ballot Questions in New Jersey, click here
- For Top Races in Delaware, click here
-
U.S. Senate, New Jersey
51% reporting
-
Winner
Cory Booker
61%1,606,885
-
Rik Mehta
38%990,197
-
Madelyn Hoffman
1%19,768
-
Veronica Fernandez
1%15,788
-
Daniel Burke
0%6,062
-
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
-
U.S. Senate, Delaware
72% reporting
-
Winner
Chris Coons
63%223,055
-
Lauren Witzke
34%119,977
-
Mark Turley
2%5,652
-
Nadine Frost
1%3,692
-
-
U.S. House of Representatives, PA 1st District
1% reporting
-
Christina Finello
72%4,406
-
Brian Fitzpatrick
28%1,707
-
-
U.S. House of Representatives, PA 2nd District
16% reporting
-
Brendan Boyle
73%40,401
-
David Torres
27%14,719
-
-
U.S. House of Representatives, PA 3rd District
16% reporting
-
Dwight Evans
93%60,674
-
Michael Harvey
7%4,435
-
-
U.S. House of Representatives, PA 4th District
14% reporting
-
Madeleine Dean
87%58,368
-
Kathy Barnette
13%8,592
-
-
U.S. House of Representatives, PA 5th District
13% reporting
-
Mary Gay Scanlon
86%56,630
-
Dasha Pruett
14%9,257
-
-
U.S. House of Representatives, PA 6th District
3% reporting
-
Chrissy Houlahan
53%6,153
-
John Emmons
47%5,511
-
-
U.S. House of Representatives, PA 7th District
12% reporting
-
Susan Wild
64%26,810
-
Lisa Scheller
36%14,895
-
-
U.S. House of Representatives, NJ 1st District
62% reporting
-
Donald Norcross
65%161,892
-
Claire Gustafson
35%88,312
-
-
U.S. House of Representatives, NJ 2nd District
69% reporting
-
Jeff Van Drew
51%141,197
-
Amy Kennedy
47%131,335
-
Jenna Harvey
1%2,407
-
Jesse Ehrnstrom
1%1,881
-
-
U.S. House of Representatives, NJ 3rd District
42% reporting
-
Andy Kim
55%173,004
-
David Richter
44%138,068
-
Martin Weber
1%2,377
-
Robert Shapiro
0%1,159
-
-
U.S. House of Representatives, NJ 12th District
54% reporting
-
Bonnie Watson Coleman
70%139,761
-
Mark Razzoli
28%55,981
-
Edward Forchion
1%2,020
-
Kenneth Cody
0%578
-