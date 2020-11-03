Decision 2020

LIVE RESULTS: Top Congressional Races in Our Area

Here are live updating results from the top Congressional races in our area.

  • U.S. Senate, New Jersey

    51% reporting

    • Winner

      Cory Booker

      61%

      1,606,885

    • Rik Mehta

      38%

      990,197

    • Madelyn Hoffman

      1%

      19,768

    • Veronica Fernandez

      1%

      15,788

    • Daniel Burke

      0%

      6,062

  • U.S. Senate, Delaware

    72% reporting

    • Winner

      Chris Coons

      63%

      223,055

    • Lauren Witzke

      34%

      119,977

    • Mark Turley

      2%

      5,652

    • Nadine Frost

      1%

      3,692

  • U.S. House of Representatives, PA 1st District

    1% reporting

    • Christina Finello

      72%

      4,406

    • Brian Fitzpatrick

      28%

      1,707

  • U.S. House of Representatives, PA 2nd District

    16% reporting

    • Brendan Boyle

      73%

      40,401

    • David Torres

      27%

      14,719

  • U.S. House of Representatives, PA 3rd District

    16% reporting

    • Dwight Evans

      93%

      60,674

    • Michael Harvey

      7%

      4,435

  • U.S. House of Representatives, PA 4th District

    14% reporting

    • Madeleine Dean

      87%

      58,368

    • Kathy Barnette

      13%

      8,592

  • U.S. House of Representatives, PA 5th District

    13% reporting

    • Mary Gay Scanlon

      86%

      56,630

    • Dasha Pruett

      14%

      9,257

  • U.S. House of Representatives, PA 6th District

    3% reporting

    • Chrissy Houlahan

      53%

      6,153

    • John Emmons

      47%

      5,511

  • U.S. House of Representatives, PA 7th District

    12% reporting

    • Susan Wild

      64%

      26,810

    • Lisa Scheller

      36%

      14,895

  • U.S. House of Representatives, NJ 1st District

    62% reporting

    • Donald Norcross

      65%

      161,892

    • Claire Gustafson

      35%

      88,312

  • U.S. House of Representatives, NJ 2nd District

    69% reporting

    • Jeff Van Drew

      51%

      141,197

    • Amy Kennedy

      47%

      131,335

    • Jenna Harvey

      1%

      2,407

    • Jesse Ehrnstrom

      1%

      1,881

  • U.S. House of Representatives, NJ 3rd District

    42% reporting

    • Andy Kim

      55%

      173,004

    • David Richter

      44%

      138,068

    • Martin Weber

      1%

      2,377

    • Robert Shapiro

      0%

      1,159

  • U.S. House of Representatives, NJ 12th District

    54% reporting

    • Bonnie Watson Coleman

      70%

      139,761

    • Mark Razzoli

      28%

      55,981

    • Edward Forchion

      1%

      2,020

    • Kenneth Cody

      0%

      578

