Decision 2020

LIVE RESULTS: Top State Races in Pennsylvania

Here are live updating results from the top state races in Pennsylvania.

  • Pennsylvania Attorney General

    19% reporting

    • Josh Shapiro

      54%

      672,061

    • Heather Heidelbaugh

      43%

      538,692

    • Daniel Wassmer

      2%

      28,111

    • Richard Weiss

      1%

      13,121

Decision 2020 6 mins ago

Delaware's McBride Elected as Country's First Transgender State Senator

marijuana legalization 4 mins ago

NJ Votes to Legalize Weed, Though Sales Won't Begin Right Away

  • Pennsylvania Treasurer

    17% reporting

    • Joe Torsella

      53%

      598,972

    • Stacy Garrity

      43%

      489,546

    • Joe Soloski

      2%

      22,525

    • Timothy Runkle

      1%

      14,431

  • Pennsylvania Auditor General

    18% reporting

    • Nina Ahmad

      51%

      568,648

    • Timothy DeFoor

      45%

      507,678

    • Jennifer Moore

      3%

      31,329

    • Olivia Faison

      1%

      12,970

  • Pennsylvania State Senate, 9th District

    15% reporting

    • John Kane

      59%

      14,194

    • Thomas Killion

      41%

      10,067

  • Pennsylvania State Senate, 11th District

    10% reporting

    • Judy Schwank

      56%

      7,746

    • Annette Baker

      44%

      6,100

  • Pennsylvania State Senate, 17th District

    8% reporting

    • Amanda Cappelletti

      84%

      9,284

    • Ellen Fisher

      16%

      1,726

  • Pennsylvania State Senate, 19th District

    4% reporting

    • Kevin Runey

      55%

      4,037

    • Carolyn Comitta

      45%

      3,251

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 5th District

    10% reporting

    • Barry Jozwiak

      76%

      2,466

    • Graham Gonzales

      24%

      764

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 13th District

    % reporting

    • John Lawrence

      0%

      0

    • Richard Ruggieri

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 18th District

    % reporting

    • Harold Hayes

      0%

      0

    • Kathleen Tomlinson

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 26th District

    % reporting

    • Paul Friel

      0%

      0

    • Tim Hennessey

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 29th District

    % reporting

    • Marlene Katz

      0%

      0

    • Meghan Schroeder

      0%

      0

    • Nate Schmolze

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 31st District

    % reporting

    • Charles Adcock

      0%

      0

    • Perry Warren

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 53rd District

    % reporting

    • Miles Arnott

      0%

      0

    • Steve Malagari

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 61st District

    % reporting

    • Lisa Friebel

      0%

      0

    • Liz Hanbidge

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 70th District

    % reporting

    • Daniel Wissert

      0%

      0

    • Matt Bradford

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 74th District

    4% reporting

    • Dale Hensel

      56%

      713

    • Dan Williams

      44%

      549

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 126th District

    13% reporting

    • Mark Rozzi

      62%

      3,103

    • James Oswald

      38%

      1,919

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 127th District

    12% reporting

    • Manny Guzman

      67%

      2,749

    • Vincent Gagliardo

      33%

      1,356

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 129th District

    17% reporting

    • Jim Cox

      69%

      4,167

    • Kelly McDonough

      31%

      1,840

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 130th District

    % reporting

    • David Maloney

      0%

      0

    • Lamar Foley

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 131st District

    % reporting

    • Kevin Branco

      0%

      0

    • Milou Mackenzie

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 132nd District

    % reporting

    • Michael McCreary

      0%

      0

    • Mike Schlossberg

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 133rd District

    % reporting

    • David Molony

      0%

      0

    • Jeanne McNeill

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 134th District

    4% reporting

    • Ryan Mackenzie

      83%

      1,303

    • Marc Basist

      17%

      267

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 135th District

    44% reporting

    • Steve Samuelson

      77%

      11,666

    • Scott Hough

      23%

      3,557

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 137th District

    9% reporting

    • Joe Emrick

      61%

      2,258

    • Katelind Brennan

      39%

      1,468

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 138th District

    22% reporting

    • Tara Zrinski

      59%

      5,275

    • Ann Flood

      41%

      3,682

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 140th District

    % reporting

    • Jeanine McGee

      0%

      0

    • John Galloway

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 141st District

    % reporting

    • Kelly Bellerby-Allen

      0%

      0

    • Tina Davis

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 142nd District

    % reporting

    • Frank Farry

      0%

      0

    • Lauren Lareau

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 143rd District

    % reporting

    • Shelby Labs

      0%

      0

    • Wendy Ullman

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 144th District

    % reporting

    • Gary Spillane

      0%

      0

    • Todd Polinchock

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 145th District

    % reporting

    • Craig Staats

      0%

      0

    • Robyn Colajezzi

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 146th District

    5% reporting

    • Joe Ciresi

      85%

      1,368

    • Thomas Neafcy

      15%

      240

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 147th District

    % reporting

    • Jared Martin

      0%

      0

    • Jill Dennin

      0%

      0

    • Tracy Pennycuick

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 148th District

    19% reporting

    • Mary Jo Daley

      91%

      9,548

    • Allen Anderson

      9%

      926

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 149th District

    26% reporting

    • Tim Briggs

      89%

      10,845

    • William Michael

      11%

      1,333

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 150th District

    22% reporting

    • Joe Webster

      78%

      4,957

    • Beth Ann Mazza

      22%

      1,400

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 151st District

    18% reporting

    • Jonathan Kassa

      70%

      5,750

    • Todd Stephens

      30%

      2,421

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 152nd District

    5% reporting

    • Nancy Guenst

      84%

      2,154

    • Karen Houck

      13%

      338

    • John Weinrich

      3%

      77

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 153rd District

    16% reporting

    • Ben Sanchez

      94%

      9,097

    • Marc Bozzacco

      6%

      575

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 154th District

    % reporting

    • Kathy Bowers

      0%

      0

    • Napoleon Nelson

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 155th District

    3% reporting

    • Michael Taylor

      63%

      520

    • Danielle Friel Otten

      37%

      306

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 156th District

    13% reporting

    • Len Iacono

      67%

      4,364

    • Dianne Herrin

      33%

      2,150

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 157th District

    3% reporting

    • Bryan Walters

      62%

      302

    • Melissa Shusterman

      38%

      186

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 158th District

    4% reporting

    • Eric Roe

      70%

      1,926

    • Christina Sappey

      30%

      811

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 159th District

    5% reporting

    • Brian Kirkland

      83%

      2,051

    • Ruth Moton

      17%

      407

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 160th District

    24% reporting

    • Anton Andrew

      71%

      4,908

    • Craig Williams

      29%

      2,010

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 161st District

    14% reporting

    • Leanne Krueger

      80%

      4,442

    • Ralph Shicatano

      20%

      1,104

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 162nd District

    8% reporting

    • Dave Delloso

      83%

      2,684

    • Pete Gaglio

      17%

      542

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 163rd District

    19% reporting

    • Mike Zabel

      85%

      6,399

    • Michael McCollum

      15%

      1,135

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 165th District

    19% reporting

    • Jennifer O'Mara

      79%

      5,974

    • Robert Smythe

      21%

      1,549

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 166th District

    20% reporting

    • Greg Vitali

      89%

      6,944

    • Christine Boyle

      11%

      815

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 167th District

    9% reporting

    • Wendy Graham Leland

      62%

      3,049

    • Kristine Howard

      38%

      1,860

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 168th District

    15% reporting

    • Deb Ciamacca

      73%

      4,078

    • Chris Quinn

      27%

      1,505

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 170th District

    31% reporting

    • Martina White

      57%

      4,961

    • Michael Doyle Jr.

      43%

      3,771

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 172nd District

    9% reporting

    • Kevin Boyle

      65%

      2,138

    • Aaron Bashir

      35%

      1,131

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 177th District

    18% reporting

    • Joe Hohenstein

      56%

      3,553

    • John Nungesser

      44%

      2,843

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 178th District

    % reporting

    • Ann Marie Mitchell

      0%

      0

    • Wendi Thomas

      0%

      0

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 182nd District

    40% reporting

    • Brian Sims

      90%

      11,284

    • Drew Murray

      10%

      1,189

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 183rd District

    4% reporting

    • Jason Ruff

      62%

      922

    • Zach Mako

      38%

      558

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 184th District

    7% reporting

    • Elizabeth Fiedler

      96%

      2,330

    • Lou Menna

      4%

      86

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 187th District

    4% reporting

    • Gary Day

      66%

      105

    • Michael Blichar

      34%

      53

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 190th District

    12% reporting

    • Amen Brown

      97%

      4,792

    • Wanda Logan

      3%

      172

  • Pennsylvania General Assembly, 194th District

    6% reporting

    • Pam DeLissio

      80%

      1,500

    • Lisa Goldman Riley

      17%

      328

    • Matt Baltsar

      3%

      50

