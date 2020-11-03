LIVE RESULTS: Top State Races in Pennsylvania

- For Top Races in New Jersey, click here
-
Pennsylvania Attorney General
19% reporting
-
Josh Shapiro
54%672,061
-
Heather Heidelbaugh
43%538,692
-
Daniel Wassmer
2%28,111
-
Richard Weiss
1%13,121
-
-
Pennsylvania Treasurer
17% reporting
-
Joe Torsella
53%598,972
-
Stacy Garrity
43%489,546
-
Joe Soloski
2%22,525
-
Timothy Runkle
1%14,431
-
-
Pennsylvania Auditor General
18% reporting
-
Nina Ahmad
51%568,648
-
Timothy DeFoor
45%507,678
-
Jennifer Moore
3%31,329
-
Olivia Faison
1%12,970
-
-
Pennsylvania State Senate, 9th District
15% reporting
-
John Kane
59%14,194
-
Thomas Killion
41%10,067
-
-
Pennsylvania State Senate, 11th District
10% reporting
-
Judy Schwank
56%7,746
-
Annette Baker
44%6,100
-
-
Pennsylvania State Senate, 17th District
8% reporting
-
Amanda Cappelletti
84%9,284
-
Ellen Fisher
16%1,726
-
-
Pennsylvania State Senate, 19th District
4% reporting
-
Kevin Runey
55%4,037
-
Carolyn Comitta
45%3,251
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 5th District
10% reporting
-
Barry Jozwiak
76%2,466
-
Graham Gonzales
24%764
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 13th District
% reporting
-
John Lawrence
0%0
-
Richard Ruggieri
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 18th District
% reporting
-
Harold Hayes
0%0
-
Kathleen Tomlinson
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 26th District
% reporting
-
Paul Friel
0%0
-
Tim Hennessey
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 29th District
% reporting
-
Marlene Katz
0%0
-
Meghan Schroeder
0%0
-
Nate Schmolze
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 31st District
% reporting
-
Charles Adcock
0%0
-
Perry Warren
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 53rd District
% reporting
-
Miles Arnott
0%0
-
Steve Malagari
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 61st District
% reporting
-
Lisa Friebel
0%0
-
Liz Hanbidge
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 70th District
% reporting
-
Daniel Wissert
0%0
-
Matt Bradford
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 74th District
4% reporting
-
Dale Hensel
56%713
-
Dan Williams
44%549
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 126th District
13% reporting
-
Mark Rozzi
62%3,103
-
James Oswald
38%1,919
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 127th District
12% reporting
-
Manny Guzman
67%2,749
-
Vincent Gagliardo
33%1,356
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 129th District
17% reporting
-
Jim Cox
69%4,167
-
Kelly McDonough
31%1,840
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 130th District
% reporting
-
David Maloney
0%0
-
Lamar Foley
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 131st District
% reporting
-
Kevin Branco
0%0
-
Milou Mackenzie
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 132nd District
% reporting
-
Michael McCreary
0%0
-
Mike Schlossberg
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 133rd District
% reporting
-
David Molony
0%0
-
Jeanne McNeill
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 134th District
4% reporting
-
Ryan Mackenzie
83%1,303
-
Marc Basist
17%267
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 135th District
44% reporting
-
Steve Samuelson
77%11,666
-
Scott Hough
23%3,557
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 137th District
9% reporting
-
Joe Emrick
61%2,258
-
Katelind Brennan
39%1,468
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 138th District
22% reporting
-
Tara Zrinski
59%5,275
-
Ann Flood
41%3,682
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 140th District
% reporting
-
Jeanine McGee
0%0
-
John Galloway
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 141st District
% reporting
-
Kelly Bellerby-Allen
0%0
-
Tina Davis
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 142nd District
% reporting
-
Frank Farry
0%0
-
Lauren Lareau
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 143rd District
% reporting
-
Shelby Labs
0%0
-
Wendy Ullman
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 144th District
% reporting
-
Gary Spillane
0%0
-
Todd Polinchock
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 145th District
% reporting
-
Craig Staats
0%0
-
Robyn Colajezzi
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 146th District
5% reporting
-
Joe Ciresi
85%1,368
-
Thomas Neafcy
15%240
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 147th District
% reporting
-
Jared Martin
0%0
-
Jill Dennin
0%0
-
Tracy Pennycuick
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 148th District
19% reporting
-
Mary Jo Daley
91%9,548
-
Allen Anderson
9%926
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 149th District
26% reporting
-
Tim Briggs
89%10,845
-
William Michael
11%1,333
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 150th District
22% reporting
-
Joe Webster
78%4,957
-
Beth Ann Mazza
22%1,400
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 151st District
18% reporting
-
Jonathan Kassa
70%5,750
-
Todd Stephens
30%2,421
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 152nd District
5% reporting
-
Nancy Guenst
84%2,154
-
Karen Houck
13%338
-
John Weinrich
3%77
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 153rd District
16% reporting
-
Ben Sanchez
94%9,097
-
Marc Bozzacco
6%575
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 154th District
% reporting
-
Kathy Bowers
0%0
-
Napoleon Nelson
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 155th District
3% reporting
-
Michael Taylor
63%520
-
Danielle Friel Otten
37%306
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 156th District
13% reporting
-
Len Iacono
67%4,364
-
Dianne Herrin
33%2,150
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 157th District
3% reporting
-
Bryan Walters
62%302
-
Melissa Shusterman
38%186
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 158th District
4% reporting
-
Eric Roe
70%1,926
-
Christina Sappey
30%811
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 159th District
5% reporting
-
Brian Kirkland
83%2,051
-
Ruth Moton
17%407
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 160th District
24% reporting
-
Anton Andrew
71%4,908
-
Craig Williams
29%2,010
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 161st District
14% reporting
-
Leanne Krueger
80%4,442
-
Ralph Shicatano
20%1,104
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 162nd District
8% reporting
-
Dave Delloso
83%2,684
-
Pete Gaglio
17%542
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 163rd District
19% reporting
-
Mike Zabel
85%6,399
-
Michael McCollum
15%1,135
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 165th District
19% reporting
-
Jennifer O'Mara
79%5,974
-
Robert Smythe
21%1,549
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 166th District
20% reporting
-
Greg Vitali
89%6,944
-
Christine Boyle
11%815
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 167th District
9% reporting
-
Wendy Graham Leland
62%3,049
-
Kristine Howard
38%1,860
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 168th District
15% reporting
-
Deb Ciamacca
73%4,078
-
Chris Quinn
27%1,505
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 170th District
31% reporting
-
Martina White
57%4,961
-
Michael Doyle Jr.
43%3,771
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 172nd District
9% reporting
-
Kevin Boyle
65%2,138
-
Aaron Bashir
35%1,131
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 177th District
18% reporting
-
Joe Hohenstein
56%3,553
-
John Nungesser
44%2,843
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 178th District
% reporting
-
Ann Marie Mitchell
0%0
-
Wendi Thomas
0%0
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 182nd District
40% reporting
-
Brian Sims
90%11,284
-
Drew Murray
10%1,189
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 183rd District
4% reporting
-
Jason Ruff
62%922
-
Zach Mako
38%558
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 184th District
7% reporting
-
Elizabeth Fiedler
96%2,330
-
Lou Menna
4%86
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 187th District
4% reporting
-
Gary Day
66%105
-
Michael Blichar
34%53
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 190th District
12% reporting
-
Amen Brown
97%4,792
-
Wanda Logan
3%172
-
-
Pennsylvania General Assembly, 194th District
6% reporting
-
Pam DeLissio
80%1,500
-
Lisa Goldman Riley
17%328
-
Matt Baltsar
3%50
-