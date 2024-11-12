Tens of thousands of lights strung in Franklin Square ahead of annual light show

'Tis the season! Philadelphia's Franklin Square is now dressed up for the holidays.

The group Historic Philadelphia and PECO have teamed up to hang tens of thousands of lights throughout the park.

All the work is in preparation for the Electrical Spectacle Light Show, which officially opens Thursday, Nov. 21.

The nightly show features twinkling lights choreographed to seasonal music. This year, the synchronized colorful show will feature a new song: "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" by the Philly Specials.

Historic Philadelphia

In addition to the show, visitors can indulge in hand-crafted cocktails and seasonal treats in the Ben On the Rocks winter pop-up bar in the heated tent.

Franklin Square will also host various family holiday events, such as Jingle and Mingle with Santa, Santa Paws, and Brunch with Santa. Other festivities include Kwanzaa on Dec. 29, Hanukkah on Dec. 30, and fun for everyone with the Kids’ New Year’s Eve Countdown and so much more.

The evening festivities at the Square run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to event organizers—however, winter operating hours from Nov. 21 through Jan. will be daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closes 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31; closed Nov. 28, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1.

Then Jan. 9 through Feb. 23, Thursday - Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; also open Jan. 20 and Feb. 17 for holidays.

For more information, visit historicphiladelphia.org/franklin-square.