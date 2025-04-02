The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: President Trump set to announce new round of tariffs

Trump administration officials have argued that the higher costs from tariffs are worth it for the increase in manufacturing jobs that would be created over the long-term.

By NBC Staff

U.S. President Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump is expected to roll out the largest set of new trade barriers in generations Wednesday, calling it "Liberation Day."
  • Tariffs raise the cost of doing business outside the United States. 
  • Trump administration officials have argued that the higher costs from tariffs are worth it for the increase in manufacturing jobs that would be created over the long-term.

President Donald Trump is set to announce a sweeping plan Wednesday to place tariffs on potentially trillions of dollars’ worth of goods imported into the United States. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us