‘Senseless tragedy': Child dies at NJ summer camp

Loved ones are mourning a child who died at a summer camp in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The incident occurred on the first day of Liberty Lake Day Camp in Bordentown on Monday, June 24. In an email obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer, the camp’s owner told families their lifeguards noticed a boy who was unresponsive in their shallow swimming pool that afternoon. The owner said staff members pulled the boy out of the water, performed CPR and called 911, according to the Inquirer. The boy was then taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the camp confirmed the child later died.

“All of us at Liberty Lake Day Camp are devastated and grieving over the tragic passing of our young camper,” the spokesperson wrote to NBC10. “This senseless tragedy took a life that was far too young. There are no words that feel appropriate enough to capture our heartache and mourning.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The spokesperson did not reveal the child’s age. A person who previously attended the camp said the child was between the ages of 9 and 10, however.

The campers at Liberty Lake range in age from 4-years-old through 9th and 10th grades, according to their website. The camp runs through Aug.16 this year.

NBC10 reached out to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office to see if they were investigating the incident. We have not yet heard back from them.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.