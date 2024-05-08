Store owner shoots suspect during Montgomery County jewelry store heist

A store owner shot a would-be jewelry store thief during an early morning heist in Montgomery County.

The incident played out just after 5 a.m. at Jems Jewels & Gold at The Shoppes at English Village shopping center just off Bethlehem Pike (Route 309) in North Wales, Pennsylvania, Horsham Township police said.

A group of people broke into several shops starting around 4 a.m. and cut through a of a wall of a nearby store to get into the jewelry store, sources close to the investigation said. A broken lock could be seen at a neighboring Massage Envy location.

The jewelry store owner interrupted the heist as the suspects were already in the store, police said.

Power was cut to at least one business and that may have triggered a response from the store owner, sources said. It was unclear if the owner was already inside, but there was a confrontation and at least one suspect was shot in the arm.

The injured suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries that required surgery, police said.

The search was on for other suspects.

Investigators sorted through evidence that was left behind as sources said the suspects were in at least one other store. And, perhaps the roof area of this shopping center.

Police didn’t immediately give a description of the suspects or reveal how they got away.

This story is developing and will be updated.